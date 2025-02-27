Man arrested for sending bomb warnings to schools in four Valencia towns with threat to ‘kill as many people as possible’.

A MAN has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for sending bomb warnings via email that claimed he was going to detonate devices in four Valencia schools to ‘kill as many people as possible’.

The 24-year-old detainee from Paterna claimed to live in Turis and gave a bogus address along with a fake phone number.

He said he would enter buildings with ‘several firearms’ and even apologised to parents for what he planned to do.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA CIVIL OFFICERS AT CHIVA SCHOOL, THURSDAY

Identifying himself as H.F.P., schools in Chiva, Buñol, Yatova and Siete Aguas all received the threatening emails on Thursday.

The Guardia Civil quickly tracked him down via his IP address with reports that officers were ‘swarming’ around Paterna.

The man in the emails said he belonged to a terrorist group known as 764.

In America, the FBI has investigated those who claim to be a member of it.

According to US media, the group operates on platforms such as Discord and Telegram and its members have been found guilty of abusing and harassing children and young people between the ages of eight and 17.

Though not giving much credibility to the man’s threats, the Guardia Civil nevertheless sent officers to schools in several municipalities, with major disruption caused to lessons.

In Chiva, pupils were told to stay at home as classes were suspended, while in Turis, Buñol, and Loriguilla, parents were told to go to schools to pick up their children.

Concern spread elsewhere with Requena City Council having to tell parents that classes were running as normal and students did not have to go home.