Teenage terrorists planned to detonate a ‘mother of Satan bomb’ inside a church in Alicante, say police

POLICE have revealed teenage terrorists were planning to detonate a ‘mother of Satan’ bomb inside an Alicante church.

The pair planned to attack the Santa Maria basilica in Elche on New Year’s Eve.

They were arrested on December 19 alongside two others by Policia Nacional agents specialised in terrorism.

According to police statements, the two most radicalised teens caught the attention of agents for having multiple knives and several thousand euros in cash.

They then discovered the pair had expressed a desire to carry out a terrorist attack and had even been in contact with other jihadists about obtaining or making explosives.

The boys planned to use acetone peroxide, a powerful explosive also known as ‘mother of satan’ and ‘APEX’.

It has already been used in multiple bombings in Spain, including the Madrid 11M attacks, which killed 200 people.

MEMORIAL: A man lights a candle at the memorial to the victims of Madrid’s 11M attacks

Photo: Cordon Press

Police state the minors were planning ‘something big’, though the other two youngsters were not privy to these plans.

They were not as radicalised nor violent as the other pair, who are now being held in a Madrid youth detention centre.

The lawyer of one of the boys, Maria Francisca Fernandez Lois, said the only thing against them was the fact they ‘browsed islamic pages.’

She also claimed one of them said ‘there were nothing more than demons’ in the basilica but she dismissed this comment as ‘childish’.