28 Jan, 2025
No, Spain has not introduced a ‘tourist ban’ – here’s what you should know

MALAGA has announced a fresh crackdown on tourist accommodation following a wave of protests by fed-up locals. 

Headlines around the world have dubbed the new policy as a ‘tourist ban’, despite the law having no direct impact on holidaymakers – so what does it entail? 

READ MORE: Barcelona will ban ALL tourist flats by 2028

Anyone visiting the Costa del Sol city can continue to book hotels, Airbnbs and holiday apartments as before. 

The new legislation is only targeting holiday flats that were registered after February 22, 2024, and which do not have entrances and utilities that are separate to those of permanent residents. 

The affected properties will reportedly have their licences to act as tourist rentals cancelled. 

The measure applies to all 43 districts of Malaga city and is in place for at least the next three years. It does not affect the rest of the Costa del Sol, such as Marbella or Estepona.

The policy, by design, will hit the least well off Airbnb users the most, as it will essentially render the ‘private room’ option obsolete. 

The ‘private room’ option sees homeowners rent out one of their bedrooms to holidaymakers, often to help pay the bills. 

The move comes after massive protests in the country’s most saturated tourism hotspots, including Malaga, Tenerife, Barcelona, Mallorca and Sevilla.

Such cities have announced their own measures against Airbnb-style properties over the past 12 months. 

Barcelona took the most drastic route, announcing that it will retroactively ban all tourism flats by 2028.

Sevilla has also banned new tourist flats in its historical centre and in several of its most ‘saturated’ neighbourhoods. 

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

