Elderly man falls and remains on bedroom floor ‘for days’ until daughter 3,000 kms away calls Costa Blanca police for help

AN ELDERLY Benitatxell resident suffered a fall and was rescued days later after his daughter called police from Norway to ask for a wellness check.

The 83-year-old Norwegian man lay injured on his bedroom floor for an unspecified time and could not get to a phone to ask for help.

His daughter back in Norway raised the alarm to the Benitatxell Policia Local after she could not contact him for an extended period.

READ MORE:

LADDER ACCESS

Police and Civil Protection officers went to his home on Monday and after getting no reply, they broke a window and accessed it with a ladder.

They saw an arm move on the floor next to the bed and saw an injured man in distress who was unable to speak.

An ambulance took him to Denia Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

BENITATXELL STREET SCENE

Medical incidents involving people living on their own- especially if they are expats- are on the rise in the region.

Javea Policia Local reported 24 cases last year of elderly people suffering a fall or whose illness has worsened, with no immediate family to help them.