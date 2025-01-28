28 Jan, 2025
28 Jan, 2025 @ 15:40
·
2 mins read

‘Unwelcome’ Brits ditch Spain for Cyprus over anti-tourism ‘sentiment’ – sparking fury among expats who insist holidaymakers ARE wanted

by

BRITISH tourists are ditching Spain for rival destinations following a wave of protests by locals and a new crackdown on tourist accommodation.

Dave Hawkes, 72, said he has been visiting Mallorca since the 1970s but that this year he and his family of 14 have booked Cyrpus and Malta instead.

READ MORE: No, Spain has not introduced a ‘three-year tourist ban’

He cited the widespread protests last year and the new ‘big brother law’ as the two major turn offs, both of which said made him feel ‘unwelcome’ in the country.

His post on a Mallorca Facebook forum received almost 200 comments and was met with widespread anger from British expats and tourists, who insisted holidaymakers are very much wanted.

Mallorca saw multiple protests by locals last year, who are angered by an increasing lack of affordable housing, which they blame on the surge of Airbnb-style properties.

Meanwhile, many Brits have been concerned by exaggerated reports in the British press of a ‘three-year tourist ban’ in Malaga – despite the policy having no direct impact on holidaymakers.

The legislation will simply ban holiday flats that were registered after February 22, 2024 and do not have entrances and utilities that are separate to those of permanent residents. 

However, the coverage seems to have deterred some Brits from heading to Spain this year.

Hawkes wrote: “As a 72-year-old I have been coming to Mallorca twice a year since 1978.

“Sad to say my days of coming over are finished, I am lucky enough to have a large family but after what’s going on in Spain regarding holidaymakers the 14 of us have booked Cyprus and Malta for this year and can’t see it changing any time soon. I will miss the island but just won’t feel welcome.”

He later added: “We were in Palma last year on the weekend they had the protests and it definitely felt hostile towards us, only my impression I know, but it didn’t feel nice.”

A couple of Brits agreed with Hawkes, with one writing: “We feel exactly the same.”

Another said: “I’ve been coming to Mallorca since mid 70’s, and I’m coming back in May this year. But after that I don’t think I’ll be back. Due to the the way they want to treat brits.

“They don’t deserve our tourism, hope they will suffer financially….the end.”

However, an overwhelming majority who live or visit Spain rubbished the claims.

One wrote: “This is SO over the top. Absolutely no issue on the island. There were some marches, but against tourists buying up houses so there were none left for Majorcians.”

Another said: “I’ve been to Mallorca over the past year and I can gladly say I’ve not witnessed anything, the locals have been fantastic and very friendly and I can’t wait to return this year with my family.”

One Scottish expat added: “I live here and it’s a little paradise island. The people are all good to me I can’t complain, I have no idea what the media are putting out there.”

