28 Jan, 2025
28 Jan, 2025 @ 16:30
Gibraltar police urge victims of domestic violence to come forward as two court cases set for same date

by
Gibraltar Supreme Court
Gibraltar-Supreme-Court

THE Royal Gibraltar Police has encouraged victims of domestic abuse to come forward after announcing court dates for two separate offenders.

They have emphasised that all reports to the police will be treated with strict confidence to allay the fears of those afraid to speak out.

Ravi Viroomal, 43, from Watergardens, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court yesterday after being charged with controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship as well as common assault.

Court dates have been set for Ravi Viroomal, 43, and Orianne Podesta, 23, for cases relating to domestic violence. Cordon Press image

His case has been committed to the Supreme Court for March 19.

In an unrelated case, 23-year-old Orianne Podesta of Laguna Estate faces multiple serious charges, including controlling or coercive behaviour, false imprisonment, and theft.

Podesta has also been charged with two counts each of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroying or damaging property.

She will appear before the Supreme Court on the same date as Viroomal.

The charges follow investigations by the RGP’s specialised Domestic Abuse Team, highlighting how the force is committed to tackling domestic violence in the community.

The RGP urges victims can contact police through the non-emergency line at 200 72500, call 999 in emergencies, or submit reports online at www.police.gi/report-online.

Court cases are ongoing and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

