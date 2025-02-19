Campo de Gibraltar’s ‘historic problems’ must become a ‘priority’ for the EU after being ‘intensified by Brexit’, say Spanish socialists

ANDALUCIA’S socialist party has called for the Campo de Gibraltar region to be designated a ‘priority territory in Europe’ after reeling from the impact of the UK leaving the EU.

The proposal aims to address ‘the historical problems intensified by Brexit’ in the Campo de Gibraltar, which is economically co-dependent on Gibraltar for jobs and investment.

PSOE Andalucia made the announcement in their new political framework document, unveiled ahead of the party’s regional congress this weekend.

The La Línea branch of the party has even proposed amendments that would specifically highlight their town’s ‘unique border situation and the enormous local impact of Brexit.’

The CEPSA refinery is one of the key employers in the Campo de Gibraltar, along with Gibraltar itself

The Campo has long been one of Spain’s poorest regions, suffering from high unemployment, outdated road and rail connections, social inequality, narco trafficking, and poor water infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Algeciras PSOE has called for the creation of a ‘Shared Prosperity Zone’ to coordinate economic policies on both sides of the frontier with Gibraltar.

This would require an agreement between the European Commission and the UK that ‘takes Gibraltar into account and gives Andalusia and Campo de Gibraltar a voice’ in the ongoing negotiations for a post-Brexit deal.

The Algeciras branch has also requested ‘full empowerment’ of the Campo’s municipalities through ‘real transfer of powers and decentralisation of funds and resources from the provincial council.’

Additionally, local socialists have proposed including Gibraltar, Ceuta, and the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region in a new cross-Strait institution with ‘executive power’ to develop economic, political, social, and cultural policies throughout the area.

The framework document will be discussed at the PSOE-A’s 15th Regional Congress in Armilla on February 22-23.

If approved, it will become the Andalucian socialists’ roadmap for the next four years.

Lina Gálvez, Secretary for International and European Policy of PSOE-A, described the proposal as ‘openly Andalusian and leftist,’ created through ‘a very shared, very open exercise’ involving many people both inside and outside the party.