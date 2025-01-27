RGP slams ‘appalling’ attack on officers ‘doing their job’ after three police are assaulted in Gibraltar

THE Royal Gibraltar Police has launched a blistering broadside after three officers were assaulted and left requiring medical treatment by a bottle-wielding mob.

A violent incident in Laguna Estate last night left the cops with facial injuries that required medical attention.

A spokesman condemned the violence, stating: “It is appalling that three of our officers were assaulted whilst doing their job last night.

“Assaults on police must not be tolerated as simply being part of the job.”

Three police officers were assaulted in Laguna Estate last night

The incident unfolded around 8.20pm when officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence in the housing estate.

Upon arrival they were confronted by a man wielding a bottle, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault.

However it did little to calm the situation, as a number of other individuals allegedly joined in the fray by attacking the officers.

A total of four arrests were made at the scene, including a 54-year-old local woman for alleged assault on police and violent disorder.

An 18-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of breach of the peace, violent disorder, and disorderly conduct in a police station.

A 21-year-old man faces multiple charges including violent disorder, resisting police, criminal damage, and assault on police.

The fourth arrest involved a 26-year-old woman who was also held on suspicion of assaulting police and violent disorder.

A police body-worn camera was also damaged.

The RGP spokesman added: “We would like to thank these officers for their professionalism and efforts whilst dealing with a difficult situation last night.

“It can be a challenging job at times and we are lucky to have these officers.”

Police have confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.