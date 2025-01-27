27 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Jan, 2025 @ 18:36
··
1 min read

RGP slams ‘appalling’ attack on officers ‘doing their job’ after three police are assaulted in Gibraltar

by

THE Royal Gibraltar Police has launched a blistering broadside after three officers were assaulted and left requiring medical treatment by a bottle-wielding mob.

A violent incident in Laguna Estate last night left the cops with facial injuries that required medical attention.

A spokesman condemned the violence, stating: “It is appalling that three of our officers were assaulted whilst doing their job last night. 

“Assaults on police must not be tolerated as simply being part of the job.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Early morning ‘arson attack’ causes evacuations in Gibraltar housing estate

Three police officers were assaulted in Laguna Estate last night

The incident unfolded around 8.20pm when officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence in the housing estate. 

Upon arrival they were confronted by a man wielding a bottle, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault.

However it did little to calm the situation, as a number of other individuals allegedly joined in the fray by attacking the officers. 

READ MORE: Gibraltar Health Authority defends ambulance dispatch after complaints over response to one-week-old baby call out

A total of four arrests were made at the scene, including a 54-year-old local woman for alleged assault on police and violent disorder. 

An 18-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of breach of the peace, violent disorder, and disorderly conduct in a police station.

A 21-year-old man faces multiple charges including violent disorder, resisting police, criminal damage, and assault on police. 

READ MORE: Notorious narco leader in the Strait of Gibraltar claims Netflix documentary violated his right to a fair trial 

The fourth arrest involved a 26-year-old woman who was also held on suspicion of assaulting police and violent disorder.

A police body-worn camera was also damaged.

The RGP spokesman added: “We would like to thank these officers for their professionalism and efforts whilst dealing with a difficult situation last night. 

“It can be a challenging job at times and we are lucky to have these officers.”

Police have confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

All you need to know about Gibraltar’s planned transport and infrastructure upgrade

Airbnb shock in Alicante with 73% of tourist flats being advertised without a licence
Next Story

Tourist accommodation in Spain plummets in just three months

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Years of passenger misery ends as key Benidorm-Denia tram link fully returns with new bridges and modern rolling stock

Years of passenger misery ends as key Benidorm-Denia tram link fully reopens with new bridges and modern rolling stock

PEOPLE can travel on the TRAM d’Alacant’s Line 9 route

All you need to know about Gibraltar’s planned transport and infrastructure upgrade

A MAJOR new initiative has been announced to overhaul Gibraltar’s