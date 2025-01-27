All you need to know about Gibraltar’s planned transport and infrastructure upgrade

A MAJOR new initiative has been announced to overhaul Gibraltar’s transport and infrastructure network.

As part of a push towards sustainable mobility, the government has announced several new pedestrian and cycling initiatives.

The plans include a notable transformation of Europa Point, which will see its bus stop relocated alongside new plantings and improved pedestrian access.

Cyclists will benefit from new shared spaces linking Mid-Harbours to King’s Wharf, and an additional connection at the historic Saluting Battery.

The territory’s roads are also getting a facelift, with a major resurfacing programme targeting seven key areas including Governor’s Parade, Scud Hill, and sections of Devil’s Tower Road.

The works aim to improve driving conditions across some of Gibraltar’s busiest thoroughfares.

Behind the scenes, crucial infrastructure work is being undertaken to future-proof the city’s sewerage system.

The next phase will focus on Line Wall Road behind John Macintosh Hall, where approximately 110 metres of main sewer will be relined.

This strategic project will result in 90% of the main trunk sewer within the City Wall being modernised, boosting the network’s resilience.

In response to lessons learned from the Powers Drive fire, the government is also implementing critical safety measures around AquaGib’s water infrastructure.

New rockfall protection, including a low-capacity catch fence, will be installed to safeguard access to Reservoirs 11 and 12 on the Eastside Slopes.

Additionally, maintenance work will clear debris from existing catch fences in the area.

Minister for Technical Services and Transport, John Cortes, emphasised the importance of these works: “These departments often work in the background but do essential work for Gibraltar.

“The works we will be carrying out during the coming months will contribute to our sustainable transport aim, effect needed repairs to infrastructure, and increase safety in a number of areas.”

Cortes added that while this extensive programme is being implemented, his team is already planning future improvements.

The projects fall under the territory’s broader Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP), which aims to modernise Gibraltar’s transport infrastructure while promoting environmental sustainability.