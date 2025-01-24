24 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Jan, 2025 @ 14:00
·
1 min read

Gibraltar Health Authority defends ambulance dispatch after complaints over response to one-week-old baby call out

by
Ambulance Gibraltar

Gibraltar’s health authorities have defended their ambulance dispatch procedures after public criticism of their response to attending to a one-week-old baby.

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) claimed that it has only received two formal complaints since it implemented a new system last year, both of which were resolved without significant intervention.

The incident involving the baby triggered a comprehensive review under the GHA’s Clinical Governance Framework, according to the government. 

READ MORE: Notorious narco leader in the Strait of Gibraltar claims Netflix documentary violated his right to a fair trial 

gibraltar hospital photo
The GHA has come under fire for its ambulance dispatch procedure

It said that Health Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez personally contacted the affected family, promising a thorough investigation.

“The GHA is aware of the recent incident shared on social media involving the emergency response to a one-week-old baby,” it said in a statement. 

“Although this matter has not been raised as a formal complaint, the GHA has, as part of its Clinical Governance Framework, initiated a comprehensive review of the circumstances surrounding this event.” 

Independent UK-based advisors have already verified the dispatch system’s standards, providing additional reassurance about its operational integrity.

READ MORE: Exclusive: New Gibraltar national stadium marred by bar dispute but government confirms it WILL host ‘all league matches and grassroot facilities’

The GHA also explained that it uses the globally recognised Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS), an evidence-based emergency call handling protocol used worldwide. 

All dispatch staff have completed comprehensive training and achieved Emergency Medical Dispatch certification.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone seeking emergency care remains our top priority,” Arias-Vasquez stated.

The controversy highlights the intense scrutiny faced by emergency medical services, where every second and every decision can have critical consequences.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spanish NGO launches initiative to inspire greater empathy towards children in education

Next Story

DON’T MISS: The traditional Andalucian festivals in February

Latest from Gibraltar

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Speed cameras in Spain

Malaga gets TWO new speed cameras adding to the dozens brought in this year

NEW speed cameras are set to be activated in Malaga,
Autumn arrives early in Spain: Temperatures to plummet by up to 10C today amid storms, rain and hail

Storm ‘Éowyn’ threatens weather chaos across Spain with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain

AN Atlantic storm is on its way to Spain that