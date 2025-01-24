Gibraltar Health Authority defends ambulance dispatch after complaints over response to one-week-old baby call out

Gibraltar’s health authorities have defended their ambulance dispatch procedures after public criticism of their response to attending to a one-week-old baby.

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) claimed that it has only received two formal complaints since it implemented a new system last year, both of which were resolved without significant intervention.

The incident involving the baby triggered a comprehensive review under the GHA’s Clinical Governance Framework, according to the government.

READ MORE: Notorious narco leader in the Strait of Gibraltar claims Netflix documentary violated his right to a fair trial

The GHA has come under fire for its ambulance dispatch procedure

It said that Health Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez personally contacted the affected family, promising a thorough investigation.

“The GHA is aware of the recent incident shared on social media involving the emergency response to a one-week-old baby,” it said in a statement.

“Although this matter has not been raised as a formal complaint, the GHA has, as part of its Clinical Governance Framework, initiated a comprehensive review of the circumstances surrounding this event.”

Independent UK-based advisors have already verified the dispatch system’s standards, providing additional reassurance about its operational integrity.

READ MORE: Exclusive: New Gibraltar national stadium marred by bar dispute but government confirms it WILL host ‘all league matches and grassroot facilities’

The GHA also explained that it uses the globally recognised Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS), an evidence-based emergency call handling protocol used worldwide.

All dispatch staff have completed comprehensive training and achieved Emergency Medical Dispatch certification.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone seeking emergency care remains our top priority,” Arias-Vasquez stated.

The controversy highlights the intense scrutiny faced by emergency medical services, where every second and every decision can have critical consequences.