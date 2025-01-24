Spanish NGO launches initiative to inspire greater empathy towards children in education

LISTEN to your children is the message of a new campaign launched by a Spanish NGO.

Educo has launched El Mejor Trato, which focuses on addressing ‘negative’ interactions between adults and children in everyday situations, where children may face ‘mistreatment’ from authority figures.

A key area of focus for the campaign is the treatment of students at school and college.

The organisation emphasises that adults must learn to treat children with respect, noting that nine out of 10 children believe adults make decisions affecting them without listening to their opinions.

Educo promotes an attitude of treating boys and girls with the respect they deserve, calling it a form of activism on their website.

The NGO has even coined a term for those who wish to advocate for such activism: Buentratista.

To become a Buentratista, there are several criteria to meet.

These include creating safe environments where children feel comfortable expressing their concerns, valuing what they say, and considering their opinions – even when one disagrees with them.

Educo also encourages teachers to engage in its Buen Trato culture and spread an attitude of daily empathy – by which they mean putting themselves in the children’s shoes.

These perspectives are outlined in a 32-page guide aimed specifically at teachers. Called Guía del Mejor Trato, the document is available on their website via a sign-up form.

It begins with an overview of the programme and several pages dedicated to raising awareness about the issues children face.

Throughout the guide, there are links to other Educo initiatives, such as PROTEGEmos, as well as useful resources for young activists seeking to amplify their voices.

The guide concludes with a comprehensive six-step process for teachers to follow in order to create a positive environment for their students, with additional resources provided throughout.