Enrol Now for 2025/26 in the NEW International curriculum at Svenska Skolan Marbella!

SVENSKA Skolan Marbella is delighted to announce that enrolment is now open for the 2025/26 academic year for Years 7, 8, and 9.

We are proud to offer a unique and enriching educational experience through the full implementation of the International curriculum, making us a beacon of globally recognised education in a nurturing, multicultural environment.

Our journey into the international curriculum began with a remarkable milestone this past September when we launched Year 8, welcoming over 20 new students who have already made incredible progress.

Guided by our dedicated international teaching staff, these students are thriving in a personalised learning environment that supports their smooth transition from the Swedish school system while embracing the challenges and opportunities of global education.

Though we are nestled within a Swedish School, Svenska Skolan Marbella is a fully recognised Cambridge International School where all lessons are taught in english.

This means our students benefit from a curriculum that opens doors to future opportunities worldwide.

Our small school setting fosters a close-knit, supportive community where every student is valued, nurtured, and empowered to succeed, ensuring that each student receives the attention they deserve.

The diversity of our staff and student body adds a culturally enriching dimension to daily life, creating an atmosphere where young minds grow academically and socially, learning to appreciate different cultures, perspectives and backgrounds.

At Svenska Skolan Marbella, students are prepared not only for academic success but also for life as globally minded citizens.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of a school that combines academic growth, personalised care, and a vibrant multicultural environment. Secure your child’s place for the 2025/26 academic year today and join our growing community of learners.

For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us on:

international@svenskaskolanmarbella.com

www.svenskaskolanmarbella.com/internationalcurriculum