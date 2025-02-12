Missing Brit Liam Hannigan is found in Tenerife as family issue update on his condition

A MISSING British tourist who vanished during a holiday to Tenerife has been found ‘safe’ by his family – but will require ‘treatment’.

Liam Hannigan (pictured above), 34, disappeared on February 7, sparking a manhunt in and around the Los Cristianos area on the south of the island.

On February 10, he was spotted on CCTV, giving hope to his family, despite him having no passport, phone or bank card.

In an update last night, his sister Rebecca Hannigan wrote: “My Mum and Dad have successfully found Liam while searching for him in Tenerife this evening.

“He is now on his way back to safety with them, where he will receive the necessary care he needs.”

She added: “Although Liam has been found, he still requires medical help before we can bring him back to Manchester. We are so grateful to everyone who has helped us during this incredibly difficult time.

“The past few weeks have been a nightmare for our family, but knowing Liam is safe and with Mum and Dad is a huge relief. Thank you all for your support and love.”

Liam was staying with friends, whom he had met after travelling to Tenerife with his partner on December 29.