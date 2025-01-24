Storm ‘Éowyn’ threatens weather chaos across Spain with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain

AN Atlantic storm is on its way to Spain that could bring widespread disruption this weekend and into early next week.

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued warnings across a dozen provinces, with the most severe alerts concentrated in Galicia, where orange-level warnings signal potentially dangerous conditions.

The maritime forecast suggests strong winds in the Strait of Gibraltar and extended maritime storms along the Cantabrian and Mediterranean coastlines.

In southern Spain, even the Costa del Sol should brace for rainfall, although Malaga province currently faces no immediate extreme weather alert.

READ MORE: BBC soap set on Spain’s Costa del Sol set for re-run

??TEMPORAL EN LA PENÍNSULA Y BALEARES |

A partir del domingo, una profunda borrasca atlántica provocará un importante temporal.

??Rachas de viento muy fuertes e, incluso, huracanadas.

?Mal estado de la mar.

??Precipitaciones generalizadas.



+ info?

?https://t.co/uTbvCib7tU pic.twitter.com/YK1Mo1zqkj — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 23, 2025

Local forecasts predict a 100% chance of rain in key areas including Malaga city, Marbella, Antequera, Ronda, and Valez-Málaga on Monday.

The storm, named Eowyn, is expected to peak on Monday, which meteorologists describe as potentially ´the most difficult day of the episode.’

READ MORE: Security guard wins back job after watching porn on company mobile phone in Spain

A cold front associated with the storm will sweep across the Iberian Peninsula, bringing generalised rainfall and potentially hurricane-force wind gusts.

Dramatic changes in temperature are also anticipated.

Weekend forecasts suggest descending maximum temperatures in inland areas, with a slight temperature increase expected by Sunday.

?La borrasca Garoé generará vientos ábregos, húmedos y templados, con abundantes lluvias en el suroeste peninsular.

? Garoé era el árbol que, en la isla canaria de El Hierro, recogía el agua de la niebla. Esta borrasca, a partir del martes, también dejará lluvia en Canarias. pic.twitter.com/l8jGZ1Hsi7 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 18, 2025

The storm’s trajectory is particularly interesting for British observers, with AEMET noting it will be influenced by a low-pressure system positioned near the British Isles.

This could create a meteorological bridge between the UK and Spain, bringing unpredictable weather patterns.

Coastal regions should be especially cautious.

Travellers and expats are advised to stay updated on local weather warnings and take necessary precautions during this potentially disruptive weather event.