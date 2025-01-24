24 Jan, 2025
24 Jan, 2025 @ 12:45
·
1 min read

Storm ‘Éowyn’ threatens weather chaos across Spain with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain

by
File photo

AN Atlantic storm is on its way to Spain that could bring widespread disruption this weekend and into early next week.

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued warnings across a dozen provinces, with the most severe alerts concentrated in Galicia, where orange-level warnings signal potentially dangerous conditions.

The maritime forecast suggests strong winds in the Strait of Gibraltar and extended maritime storms along the Cantabrian and Mediterranean coastlines.

In southern Spain, even the Costa del Sol should brace for rainfall, although Malaga province currently faces no immediate extreme weather alert. 

Local forecasts predict a 100% chance of rain in key areas including Malaga city, Marbella, Antequera, Ronda, and Valez-Málaga on Monday.

The storm, named Eowyn, is expected to peak on Monday, which meteorologists describe as potentially ´the most difficult day of the episode.’

A cold front associated with the storm will sweep across the Iberian Peninsula, bringing generalised rainfall and potentially hurricane-force wind gusts.

Dramatic changes in temperature are also anticipated. 

Weekend forecasts suggest descending maximum temperatures in inland areas, with a slight temperature increase expected by Sunday.

The storm’s trajectory is particularly interesting for British observers, with AEMET noting it will be influenced by a low-pressure system positioned near the British Isles. 

This could create a meteorological bridge between the UK and Spain, bringing unpredictable weather patterns.

Coastal regions should be especially cautious. 

Travellers and expats are advised to stay updated on local weather warnings and take necessary precautions during this potentially disruptive weather event.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

