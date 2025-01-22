22 Jan, 2025
22 Jan, 2025 @ 17:00
BBC soap set on Spain’s Costa del Sol set for re-run

A BBC soap set in Spain will return to screens 31 years after it was taken off air.

Eldorado was released in 1992 as the network sought to recreate the success of EastEnders, which came out seven years before. 

The show took place in the fictional town of Los Barcos on Spain’s ‘Costa Eldorado’ and followed the British expats living there. 

It was created by Doctor Who producer Verity Lambert and run by Eastenders creator Tony Holland. 

The purpose-built set was located in the hills of Coin and cost around £2 million.

Campbell Morrison featured as Drew Lockhead, alongside his family members Gwen (played by Patricia Brake) and Blair (played by Josh Nathan). 

It also included future Hollyoaks actor Jesse Birdsall as Marcus Tandy as well as many eventual Eastenders veterans.

Eldorado had 156 episodes released over a year but was eventually cancelled after failing to live up to hype and ratings expectations. 

Dubbed ‘an unprecedented flop’, viewers criticised the ‘poor acting’ and ‘lack of story’.

Unexpectedly,  after it was cancelled viewer figures started rocketing, but it was not enough to save Eldorado. 

Now, it will be rerun on UKTV channel U&Drama starting at 2pm on January 27. 

Fans were delighted at the news, saying it brought back ‘fantastic memories of 1992’, while many commented it was ‘so bad it was good’. 

“I have to confess, I loved that show even if it was just for the sunshine & the scenery,” said another.

The show originally replaced Terry Wogan’s talk show, causing a wave of controversy along with its £10 million price tag. 

It is not the first time it has graced TV since it was axed, repeatedly appearing on UK Gold and earning a spot on former streaming service BritBox.

After the show ended, the location was used as a holiday park but became abandoned after failing to attract visitors. It then reportedly became a paintball centre.

Some eight years ago, an actress from the show Polly Perkins, toured the site for the BBC.

