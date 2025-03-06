Headless body washes up on Spain’s Costa del Sol after being turned into a ‘soap mummy’

A HEADLESS body that has undergone the rare process of saponification has been found on a beach on the Costa del Sol.

The horror discovery was made in Fuengirola on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the corpse was dressed in a wet suit and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Sources close to the investigation told Sur that police believe the body was in the water for some time.

Photos shared on Instagram page Fuengirolasequeja (above) show the body being removed by emergency services.

It came after locals called the 112 emergency hotline at 8.41pm to report seeing a body without a head at the height of the Paseo Maritimo Rey de España.

The Policia Nacional has taken over the investigation and the force is not ruling out any hypothesis.

The body has been taken for autopsy and has yet to be identified.

Sources said the corpse has undergone saponification, a rare process in which the body is effectively turned into soap.

When a dead body is submerged in water, its fatty acids are broken down and a substance known as adipocere is formed. Adipocere, a wax or soap-like substance, covers the body, creating so-called ‘soap mummy’.