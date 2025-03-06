6 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Mar, 2025 @ 11:18
·
1 min read

Headless body washes up on Spain’s Costa del Sol after being turned into a ‘soap mummy’

by
The horror discovery was made in Fuengirola on Wednesday night.
Headless body is removed from Fuengirola beach (CREDIT: Instagram/@fuengirolasequeja)

A HEADLESS body that has undergone the rare process of saponification has been found on a beach on the Costa del Sol.

The horror discovery was made in Fuengirola on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the corpse was dressed in a wet suit and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Sources close to the investigation told Sur that police believe the body was in the water for some time.

Photos shared on Instagram page Fuengirolasequeja (above) show the body being removed by emergency services.

It came after locals called the 112 emergency hotline at 8.41pm to report seeing a body without a head at the height of the Paseo Maritimo Rey de España.

The Policia Nacional has taken over the investigation and the force is not ruling out any hypothesis.

The body has been taken for autopsy and has yet to be identified.

Sources said the corpse has undergone saponification, a rare process in which the body is effectively turned into soap.

When a dead body is submerged in water, its fatty acids are broken down and a substance known as adipocere is formed. Adipocere, a wax or soap-like substance, covers the body, creating so-called ‘soap mummy’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Father goes to court to stop daughter ending her life in landmark challenge to Spain's euthanasia law
Previous Story

Father goes to court to stop daughter ending her life in landmark challenge to Spain’s euthanasia law

Next Story

Storm Jana is heading to Spain: Experts warn of rain, snow and winds exceeding 100km/hr

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop