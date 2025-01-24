Roman return: Mosaic goes back on display in Spanish town after being spotted in New York

A THIRD century Roman mosaic has returned home to Nigran in Galicia, seven years after being rediscovered in New York.

The Panxon mosaic was rediscovered in 2018 by Gonzalo Fernández-Turégano in a New York antiques collection after being ‘missing’ for decades

READ MORE:

Aided by the Association for the Repatriation of the Mosaic, €58,000 was raised through crowdfunding and council support to return the mosaic to Galicia.

The piece, featuring a marine scene which was once part of a much larger work, returned to Nigran in November 2024 and is now displayed in its town hall.

Recent storms have revealed more archaeological findings at the site of its discovery, leaving questions as to how much more there is to discover.