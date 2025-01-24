Malaga gets TWO new speed cameras adding to the dozens added this year

NEW speed cameras are set to be activated in Malaga, with almost 30 added so far in 2024.

According to the General Directorate for Traffic (DGT) they will not be in action until the end of February, though drivers will receive a written warning.

The first, an average speed camera, runs from kilometre 9.3 of the MA-20 (Ronda West) until kilometre 10.3 at the Carlos Haya tunnel (Malaga East).

There, drivers cannot exceed the 80km speed limit after numerous accidents were registered in the area.

A second speed control has been installed on kilometre 3.5 of the A-7054, near Pizarra in direction Campanillas.

It established a maximum speed of 50km per hour.

Both the new measures are marked by signs and published on the DGT website.

Digital map creators have also been informed to ensure drivers using GPS systems are informed.

Soon, there will be over 30 speed controls in Malaga province.

In mid January, two new devices were put in place on the Camino de San Rafael where the speed limit is 50km/ph.

They are near Exit 113, near Cortijo de Torres and Victoria Kent train station.