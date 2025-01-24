2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares with pool – € 300,000

This brand new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a unique opportunity to acquire a high quality property in a privileged natural environment. Comprising 134 flats of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, the complex is located in front of a golf course, offering magnificent open views. The homes feature large, light-filled living rooms that connect to spacious terraces, allowing you to enjoy the sun and views to the full. Ideally located, this is a perfect option for those looking for a home on the Costa del Sol with all the modern comforts. Outdoor Areas The exterior design of the complex has been… See full property details

Apartment

Casares, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 300,000