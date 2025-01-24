24 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares with pool – € 300,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares with pool - € 300

This brand new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a unique opportunity to acquire a high quality property in a privileged natural environment. Comprising 134 flats of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, the complex is located in front of a golf course, offering magnificent open views. The homes feature large, light-filled living rooms that connect to spacious terraces, allowing you to enjoy the sun and views to the full. Ideally located, this is a perfect option for those looking for a home on the Costa del Sol with all the modern comforts. Outdoor Areas The exterior design of the complex has been… See full property details

Apartment

Casares, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 300,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares with pool - € 300,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

NOWHERE TO HIDE: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez wants to end online anonymity and put Zuckerberg and Musk in the firing line

Speed cameras in Spain
Next Story

Malaga gets TWO new speed cameras adding to the dozens added this year

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Speed cameras in Spain

Malaga gets TWO new speed cameras adding to the dozens added this year

NEW speed cameras are set to be activated in Malaga,

NOWHERE TO HIDE: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez wants to end online anonymity and put Zuckerberg and Musk in the firing line

SPANISH PM Pedro Sanchez has launched a blistering attack on