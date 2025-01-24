NOWHERE TO HIDE: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez wants to end online anonymity and put Zuckerberg and Musk in the firing line

SPANISH PM Pedro Sanchez has launched a blistering attack on social media.

Speaking at the Davos summit, the leader of the PSOE socialist party demanded the EU crack down on tech billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, accusing them of poisoning democracy for profit.

Dubbing his plan as a way to ‘make social media great again’, one of his key demands is to stop people ‘hiding behind screens’ by making every social media register their real identity with the EU.

While users could still have a nickname, law enforcement would be able to trace them to a real person.

Tech giants would also be forced to reveal the secrets behind the algorithms behind their addictive apps in an effort to avoid ‘hidden manipulation’.

And bosses like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk could face the music personally if their platforms break the rules.

The Spanish PM didn’t pull any punches, accusing tech billionaires of trying to overthrow democracy itself. “They’re not satisfied with nearly total economic power,” he said. “Now they want political power too!”

But not everyone agreed with Sanchez. Argentina’s new President Javier Milei slammed the plan as socialist censorship, saying: “I’m not surprised Sánchez wants to silence those who think differently.”