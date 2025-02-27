Spanish region which banned phones from schools says grades are UP and bullying is DOWN

MURCIA’S ban on children using mobile phones in public schools has seen a significant improvement in their behaviour and a better exam pass rate.

The only exception on phone use is for students with disabilities that need access to a unit during lessons.

The restriction was introduced in January 2024 with the region’s Education Minister, Victor Marin, saying this week that very serious offences in schools have fallen since then by 31%.

Prior to the ban, around 20% of serious transgressions committed by high school and vocational training students were linked to the inappropriate use of mobile phones.

A UNESCO report in 2023 said the average time it takes a pupil to regain attention after receiving a phone message or notification is around 20 minutes.

Victor Marin said the measure was introduced to improve school existence.

“We wanted to ensure that all students feel valued and supported in their educational environment,” he commented.

According to the minister, inquiries into cyberbullying have dropped by 24.4%, while cases involving harassment were reduced by 73%.

Marin added that abusive comments on teachers posted via mobile phone had decreased by 23%.

Examination results have also got better since the ban started with a 1.35% improvement in students passing all subjects parallel with a 1.27% fall in pupils who failed three or more subjects- necessitating resits.