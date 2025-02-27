Redemption for England Women as they beat Spain with a vengeful performance

JESSICA Park’s first-half goal secured a memorable victory for England against reigning world champions Spain.

After suffering a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final, England reversed the scoreline in a spirited performance at Wembley.

The two teams hadn’t faced each other since that fateful meeting, making last night’s victory even sweeter.

Park’s decisive goal came in the 33rd minute, following brilliant play from Alessia Russo, who skillfully navigated past Spanish defenders before setting up an easy tap-in.

To begin with, Spain applied early pressure and Lucia Garcia even hit the bar in the 12th minute.

England fans hold up signs for England’s Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson before the UEFA Women’s Nations League, League A, Group A3 match at Wembley Stadium, London (credit: Cordon Press).

The Spanish forward also failed to capitalise on a one-on-one chance with England goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton, just after halftime.

This moment came to define the match, in which English defensive heroics kept out a Spanish side who proved to be wasteful.

Salma Paralluelo and Aitana Bonmatí, two of Spain’s most dangerous players, frequently tested England’s defense but often opted for long-range efforts rather than trying to break through inside the box.

The Three Lions, in turn, looked dangerous on the attack, with Lauren James coming close multiple times, including a strike that was cleared off the line in the 87th minute.

Spain had opportunities to equalise in stoppage time, but England’s determination and defensive resilience sealed a well-earned win.

As well as Park, James, and Hampton, defenders Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze were outstanding, and they were relentless in keeping out the Spanish forwards.

After the game, members of the victorious side spoke of a ‘proper’ English performance, including Bright and Sarah Wiegman, the team’s manager.

“We fought for every yard,” said Wiegman, and Bright referenced ‘that fight and that desire to defend for each other, to work hard for each other and to be hard to beat’.

Bright’s comments were accompanied moments later by the iconic ‘Sweet Caroline’ blasting through the stadium, while Spanish players looked deflated.

This was the second round of Nations League matches, with England, Spain, Portugal, and Belgium in the same group.

The result leaves England joint-top with Portugal on four points, Spain in third with three, and Belgium last with none.

The two teams will face off again in June, just before Euro 2025 in Switzerland, where England will aim to defend their title and keep Spain at bay.