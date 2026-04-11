NEW parents in Spain can now claim two additional weeks of parental leave through a simple online process.

First, head to the official Social Security website. The easiest way is to search for ‘prestación por nacimiento Seguridad Social’ on Google and click on the official link.

Once there, you will need to start your application and confirm your identity. Using Cl@ve or an electronic ID is usually the quickest way to get through this step.

You will then need to complete a short questionnaire. This includes stating the reason for your application, whether it is for birth, adoption or foster care.

You will also need to indicate if you are part of a single-parent family, a large family, or if one of the parents has a recognised disability of 65% or more.

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? El permiso por nacimiento y cuidado del menor pasa de 16 a 19 semanas.



? Las primeras 17 ya se aplican a los nacidos desde el 31/07/2025.



? Si nació a partir del 2/08/2024, los progenitores podrán pedir 2 semanas extra hasta los 8 años.



Te contamos cómo solicitarlo ?? pic.twitter.com/TkfAJ5BMEq — Ministerio Inclusión Seguridad Social Migraciones (@inclusiongob) April 7, 2026

The system also includes a simulator that allows you to see the benefit you are entitled to.

Simply enter your child’s date of birth and select the periods when you want to take your leave. The system will then show you the amount you can expect to receive.

Once everything looks correct, you can go ahead and submit the application.

If you run into any problems, there is always the option of booking an appointment at your local Social Security office, where staff can guide you through the process.

The extension of parental leave is being introduced in stages. Babies born from July 31, 2025 already qualify for 17 weeks of leave.

In addition, for children born on or after August 2, 2024, both parents are entitled to two extra weeks of leave.

These additional weeks are flexible and you can take them at any point until the child turns eight years old.

This gives families more breathing room to plan childcare.

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