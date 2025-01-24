24 Jan, 2025
24 Jan, 2025 @ 17:12
Costa del Sol’s international schools could see a rise in popularity after Labour’s VAT imposition on UK private schools

EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY MAY 17 File photo dated 12/09/18 of students carrying bags and books. Private school fees have increased by 8%, with families now paying out more than £6,000 a term on average, figures show. The number of new pupils joining private schools has dropped by 2.7% since last year, which is the biggest fall since the Independent Schools Council started collecting data in 2011. Issue date: Friday May 17, 2024.

A RECENT Financial Times article highlights that more British parents are considering international schools due to the 20% VAT on private school fees.

Marbella, with its expat community, warm climate, and prestigious schools, is a key area of interest for those looking to relocate.

The international schools follow the British curriculum until Year 11, preparing students for GCSEs or IGCSEs.

At Sixth Form, they offer both A Levels and the International Baccalaureate (IB), providing a broader educational approach than in the UK.

Students are also immersed in Spanish, achieving bilingual proficiency by graduation.

Limited places and waiting lists add to the schools’ prestige and highlight that they maintain the same standards as those in Britain.

In 2023, 51% of Aloha College Marbella students achieved A*/A grades in A Levels, compared to the UK average of 36%.

Labour’s VAT policy, coupled with rising UK private school fees, has made international options more attractive.

Confusion over VAT guidelines for school meals has added further costs for UK private school parents.

There has been an inconsistency between the rules set out by The Treasury and those set out by HM Revenue and Customs.

With regards to a levy to fees charged to parents for lunches, The Independent Schools Council said: “The written guidance suggests VAT should be levied while informal guidance suggests it shouldn’t”.

Any VAT which is incorrectly collected or any tax paid late could lead to late payment penalties for schools, leading bursars to stick with the official instructions as they would prefer to be safe than sorry.

This financial strain, alongside the benefits of international schools, is driving more families to consider relocating abroad for education.

Tom Ewart Smith

