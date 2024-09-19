New School Year at Newton College: A Commitment to Comprehensive and Global Education

With enthusiasm and high expectations, Newton College welcomes a new school year, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence and the holistic development of its students. Since its foundation in 1991, Newton College has grown steadily, becoming one of the leading educational institutions in the region. As a private, co-educational, non-denominational, and liberal school, it offers a unique approach that combines the International Early Years and Primary Programmes (IEYC and IPC) with the British National Curriculum, providing a bilingual and multicultural education from the earliest stages.

In Secondary, Newton College integrates the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (MYP) with the Spanish National System. For Sixth Form, students can choose between the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IB) and the Spanish Programme, opening doors to the best universities worldwide.

One of the school’s core pillars is the concept of “Amazing Learning,” a philosophy that promotes continuous and enriching learning. At Newton College, students face daily challenges that help them grow in knowledge, skills, and confidence. The key to success lies in focusing on creative and innovative learning experiences, where the teaching staff work closely with families to ensure that each student can reach their full potential.

This year, Newton College continues to drive its innovative “Creative & Design Thinking” (C&DT) programme, an approach that integrates creative and dynamic spaces where students develop critical skills, apply their knowledge to real-world situations, and find innovative solutions.

Moreover, the school promotes values-based education with programmes such as “Opening Minds,” which teaches students to adopt a broad, global view of the world around them. This approach helps them develop an open mind and embrace cultural diversity, preparing them to become responsible and compassionate global citizens.

This school year also marks the arrival of a new headteacher, Hugo Liz de Castro, who brings over 25 years of experience in international education. His leadership, grounded in responsibility, knowledge, and respect, promises to continue raising the quality standards at Newton College, always prioritising student well-being.

Newton College continues to evolve with a clear mission: to provide an international education within a flexible and innovative pedagogical framework, where creativity and values combine to prepare students for the challenges of the future. Welcome to a new and exciting school year!

For more information, please visit https://newtoncollege.es/en/ or contact them directly at tel. +34 671697675 or admissions@newtoncollege.es