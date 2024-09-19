19 Sep, 2024
19 Sep, 2024 @ 14:15
1 min read

Elian’s British School La Nucía: A New Chapter Under the Leadership of James Batten

by

Elian’s British School La Nucía is proud to announce the arrival of its new Headmaster, James Batten. With more than two decades of educational experience across four continents, Batten takes on this leadership role with a clear vision: to elevate educational excellence to an exceptional level. His goal is to develop students not only as outstanding academics, but also as future leaders and well-rounded global citizens.

James Batten emphasises the unique approach of Elian’s, where Spanish and international cultures blend seamlessly, bringing together families, teachers, and a curriculum that prepares students to face the challenges of today’s world. “This school is exceptional at educating whole individuals, and we prepare your children to be positive, well-adapted, and knowledgeable citizens,” says Batten, who has worked in countries including the UK, Spain, China, and Mexico.

Elian’s is more than just a school; it is a constantly evolving community, part of the prestigious Dukes Education group. This renowned British organisation offers students unparalleled opportunities, like the superb summer camps in Cambridge and Canford, which allow for deep immersion in the British educational environment.

An International and Multidisciplinary Environment

With international students making up 53% of the intake, Elian’s offers a British curriculum enriched with elements of the Spanish educational system. From Early Years to the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), the school promotes holistic development through four key pillars: #TowardsSkills, #TowardsTalent, #TowardsInnovation, and #TowardsExcellence. This approach encourages curiosity, creativity, and leadership — essential traits for today’s students.

Multidisciplinary projects, like our organic garden and the student-led reading programme for younger children, exemplify how Elian’s goes beyond the classroom to inspire young people to explore, investigate, and create.

Well-being and Excellence

The Elian’s commitment to student well-being is evident in our nursing service, which not only addresses emergencies, but also educates students on healthy lifestyle habits. What’s more, we have our own chef, who works with a Michelin-starred catering service, to ensure that nutrition is an integral part of student care.

With a comprehensive extracurricular programme, that includes everything from sports to robotics, Elian’s provides an educational environment where every student can find and develop their unique talents.

Elian’s British School of La Nucía — where every day is an opportunity to grow, learn, and prepare for a bright future. Come and discover life as an Elianer!

For more information, please visit our website https://lanucia.iepgroup.es/
contact us at tel.966 87 70 55/ e-mail: admisioneslanucia@iepgroup.es or visit us at:
Avinguda el Copet, 5, 03530 La Nucia (Alicante)

Tags:

