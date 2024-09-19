Three driving instructors are arrested for being high on drugs and alcohol while behind the wheel in Mallorca

THREE driving instructors were found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol last Tuesday by Guardia Civil traffic agents.

The Benemerita agents were stationed on the Manacor (Ma-15) road specifically to inspect driving instructors.

According to local newspaper Cronica Balear, at least three instructors tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

One of them had already been caught by the Policia Local de Santanyi last year for driving while tripling alcohol levels and being under the influence of drugs.

The Llevant de Mallorca instructor was found guilty of dangerous driving and banned for eight months.

After completing the eight months and the corresponding safety courses, he got his license back but was let go by his former employer.

He soon secured a posting in a different driving school, despite being known in the industry for drinking and doing drugs on the job.

Last Tuesday, September 10, he tested positive for alcohol and two types of drugs.

It is thought he was examining a driving test at the time and a DGT employee was in the back of the vehicle.

He has again been accused of dangerous driving and his license taken away, but it is not known for how long.