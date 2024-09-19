19 Sep, 2024
19 Sep, 2024 @ 13:31
Brits are flocking to Spain’s Balearic Islands: UK arrivals soar by 8% in first half of 2024 

THE BALEARIC Islands have received over 11,479,118 international tourists between January and August. 

This represents a 6.8% increase on the same period last year. 

According to Turespaña, the islands have welcomed over 2,484,000 tourists in August alone, 6% more than in August 2023. 

That means the Balearics are leading the way in Spain, with 22% of August’s visitors. 

Palma airport saw 1.7 million international passengers (up 6%), while 477,643 travelled through Ibiza (up 4.1%).

Brits made up 23.6% of international arrivals in Spain last month, with an increase of 8.1% compared to 2023. 

The Balearic and Canary Islands absorbed 49% of total British tourists visiting Spain.

Yzabelle Bostyn

