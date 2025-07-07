Special nets will stop jellyfish encroaching tourist beaches on Spain’s Mar Menor

FOUR nets will appear in the Mar Menor lagoon from mid-July to prevent jellyfish from encroaching close to four tourist beaches.

Netting- like last year- will be installed to stop jellyfish entering the waters of Lo Pagan and Villananitos beaches in San Pedro del Pinatar as well as El Pantalan and Veneciola in La Manga.

Anti-jellyfish measures were not deployed in 2022 and 2023 as priority was given to the recovery of the lagoon’s eco-system.

READ MORE:

‘FRIED-EGG’ JELLYFISH APPEAR IN MAR MENOR

Last year, the Mar Menor Scientific Committee approved ‘the exceptional placement’ of nets following a big rise in the jellyfish population that could get close to the lagoon’s northern shores.

Various types have been detected including the so-called ‘fried egg’ jellyfish that rarely stings while there are two other species that are ‘on the march’.

Monitoring work confirms similar numbers this summer resulting in measures to protect the same four beach areas.

The installations will allow safe bathing for swimmers with the project budgeted at €73,000.

Weekly maintenance and net cleaning will also be part of the work over the peak tourist season.

Click here to read more Mar Menor News from The Olive Press.