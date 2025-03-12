Bizarre moment tourist beach in Spain is covered by thousands of jellyfish

Mallorca’s Cala Millor was invaded by thousands of Velella jellyfish last Friday.

The sea creatures washed up on the shore in a seasonal phenomenon where they are brought to land by turbulent seas amidst the peak breeding period.

Also known as ‘Little Sails’ the species is identified by the sail-like flap that catches the wind, allowing the jellyfish to travel.

Though they look similar to a Portuguese Man o’War, they are relatively harmless.

Last April, Manacor’s Cala Mandia was covered by jellyfish, much like the Camp de Mar, Cala Molins and Cala Sant Vicenc in previous years.