Spain proposes crackdown on underage drinking: Breathalysers at SCHOOLS and ban on alcohol branding

SPAIN’S Council of Ministers has backed a new bill to curb underage alcohol drinking which will allow police to conduct breath tests on children in locations including schools and colleges.

The legislation will now have to be approved in Congress.

It also includes restrictions on alcohol advertising, sales, and public consumption in an effort to reduce drinking among youngsters.

UNDERAGE DRINKING PROBLEM

The bill, proposed by Health Minister, Monica Garcia, aims to bring together existing national and regional laws.

It will ban alcohol consumption for everyone, including adults, in educational institutions (except universities), student residences that house minors, and public sports, leisure, and entertainment venues when events are designed specifically for young audiences.

Sales restrictions will also be tighter with establishments catering to minors prohibited from selling alcohol, while self-service stores will have to display drinks in a separate, designated area.

Vending machines selling alcohol will be required to implement age verification mechanisms similar to those used for tobacco machines.

The law will also ban unlicensed street sales of alcohol.

It will also prohibit alcohol advertisements within 150 metres of schools, healthcare facilities, social service centres, and children’s recreational areas.

Additionally, hospitality venues will no longer be allowed to display alcohol advertisements on tables or walls.

In a further move to limit exposure, the law will ban the marketing of products that mimic alcoholic beverages, such as zero-alcohol spirits, with the exception of non-alcoholic beer and wine.

Monica Garcia emphasised that no amount of alcohol is safe for consumption, countering the long-standing belief that moderate drinking can offer health benefits.

“We must eradicate the deeply ingrained, unscientific notion that alcohol consumption can have some health benefits,” she stated.

Garcia also highlighted that while consultations with industry representatives have taken place, the primary focus of the legislation is protecting minors and adolescents from alcohol exposure.