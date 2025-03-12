Sotogrande sees property prices surge by 30% in a year: Resort dubbed ‘Spain’s Monaco’ and once favoured by British royals becomes luxury hotspot

PROPERTY prices on the upmarket Sotogrande urbanisation in Cadiz province leapt up by 30% in 2024.

The average sale price was €1.9 million putting it on a par with other luxury global property areas like Monaco and Saint-Tropez.

Prices for some Sotogrande homes last year reached the €17 million mark for the first time.

New developments like The 15 and Village Verde also boosted sales prices.

Village Verde– an exclusive apartment complex- sold 85% of its units before the delivery of its second phase in mid-2025, with an average price of €1.4 million.

The 15 has already sold more than 50% of its plots and villas, while AQUA, a project from ARK Architects, was sold out in just six months, reaching vales of €12 million.

Sotogrande stands out as the only urbanisation in Spain to have its own postcode, with 24-hour security and a safe and quiet environment for its residents.

The unique postcode is said to further reinforce its exclusivity and attractiveness among families and wealthy buyers looking for privacy.

Rita Jordao, Marketing Director of Sotogrande SA, said: “Our 11310 postcode 11310 reinforces the idea that Sotogrande is much more than a place to live.”

“It represents a lifestyle where with careful design, there is a vibrant community with a deep connection with nature,” she added.

“The continuous growth in demand for housing in Sotogrande is also due to our reputation in terms of security and the presence of an excellent international school, making it an ideal environment for both families and those looking for a sophisticated Mediterranean life,” Jordao concluded.

Sotogrande was also recognised last year as the World’s Best Golf Residential Development by Golf World magazine and has three top class courses, namely Real Club Valderrama, Real Club Sotogrande and La Reserva Club.