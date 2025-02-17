Sotogrande, Marbella and Estepona are among Spain’s priciest places to rent – but the most expensive tops out at over €4,000 a month

RENTING in Spain’s most sought-after locations has never been more costly, with Sotogrande, Marbella, and Estepona ranking among the priciest areas in the country, according to the latest data from idealista.

The report, which analyses rental prices in the most in-demand towns and cities, reveals that 30 locations now have average monthly rents exceeding €1,500 – with some areas commanding eye-watering prices of over €4,000.

The Costa del Sol continues to dominate Spain’s luxury rental market, with Marbella leading the way at an average of €3,018 per month.

READ MORE: ‘Get outta my house!’: Moment ‘squatters’ are turfed out of home on Spanish holiday island

Renting a home in Sotogrande will cost you, on average, €2,815 a month

Neighbouring Benahavís, known for its exclusive villas and golf courses, isn’t far behind at €3,815, while Sotogrande, the upscale resort in Cadiz, averages €2,815.

Estepona, another Malaga gem, also makes the list with rents averaging €2,557 per month.

These figures highlight the enduring appeal of the Costa del Sol among affluent renters, particularly international travellers and expats seeking sun, sea, and luxury amenities.

The Balearic Islands are another standout, with Santa Eulalia del Río topping the list at €3,919 per month.

READ MORE: Alicante property prices soar to new record high as housing supply dramatically falls

Other expensive locations include Sant Josep de Sa Talaia (€3,566), Calvia (€2,828), and Eivissa (€2,584).

These areas, popular with high-net-worth individuals and celebrities, offer a mix of stunning coastal views, vibrant nightlife, and exclusive properties.

Topping the national ranking is La Moraleja, an affluent suburb on the outskirts of Madrid, where rents average a staggering €4,001 per month.

Known for its luxury homes and high-profile residents, La Moraleja remains Spain’s most expensive place to rent.

Other Madrid-area towns, such as Pozuelo de Alarcon (€2,521) and Boadilla del Monte (€2,455), also feature prominently.

READ MORE: Costa del Sol estate agents slam ‘ineffective and populist’ plans to tax non-EU property buyers and offer ‘real’ solutions for Spain’s housing crisis

Barcelona, Spain’s second-largest city, appears further down the list with an average rent of €1,820 per month.

However, nearby towns like Sitges (€2,501) and Sant Cugat del Valles (€2,381) command higher prices, reflecting their appeal to wealthy families and professionals.

In the Canary Islands, Adeje in Tenerife stands out with an average rent of €2,218, while in Alicante, Finestrat (€2,384) and Altea (€1,695) continue to attract well-heeled renters.

The soaring rental prices in these areas are driven by a combination of high demand, limited supply, and the desirability of their locations.

Many of these towns are popular with international buyers, particularly those seeking second homes or investment properties.

The Costa del Sol and Balearic Islands, in particular, benefit from their reputation as luxury destinations with world-class amenities, from golf courses and marinas to high-end restaurants and shopping.

The data underscores a growing trend in Spain’s rental market, where demand for premium properties in prime locations continues to outpace supply.