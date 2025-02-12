12 Feb, 2025
12 Feb, 2025 @ 14:36
1 min read

‘Get outta my house!’: Moment ‘squatters’ are turfed out of home on Spanish holiday island

THIS is the moment a group of locals kicked out squatters who had allegedly broken into a home on the Canary Islands.

Footage obtained by Canario Today shows three young men dressed in tracksuits being pushed and shoved onto the street.

The incident occurred this week in the town of Tacoronte, situated on the north of the island of Tenerife.

One man can be heard shouting in Spanish: “Get out of my house, out of my house!”

He adds: “What are you doing? You all came here to take over the house.”

A man recording the incident said the men entered through the back door after forcing their way in.

He adds: “We told them this house is not yours, it’s in a perfect condition, and that it is clearly not abandoned.”

When they were confronted by the owner, he claimed they ‘laughed’ in his face, before being unceremoniously turfed out by a group of locals who banded together.

