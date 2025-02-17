Acid attack in Spain sparks fear among locals after woman is targeted while walking her dog

A WOMAN out walking her dog in a Costa Blanca city had acid thrown into her face by a man on Friday.

The incident happened on Calle del Samaruc in Mutxamel at around 9pm.

Local residents were said to be shocked and concerned about happened.

A hooded man walked up to the woman and threw the solvent at her, according to the Guardia Civil.

Following the assault, the attacker then fled in a car.

The victim has only lived in the area for a short time and had never filed a gender violence complaint.

The Guardia are working through several lines of investigation and have not yet made an arrest.

The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to Sant Joan d’Alacant Hospital.

The extent of her injuries has not been revealed but she was discharged shortly afterwards.