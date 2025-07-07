Wanting to move to Spain? How about being paid to live here

SEVERAL Spanish towns are offering living grants to people who choose to move there.

The steady movement of locals from Spain’s rural towns to bigger cities, as they search for a better quality of life, is leaving those areas deserted.

Local councils are putting in a monetary effort to stop this depopulation, offering cash grants, free land for new builds, and even jobs if you move in.

READ MORE: Spain’s housing market is breaking all records – but it isn’t even in the EU’s top three fastest growing

So where in Spain can you get paid to move?

Ponga, Asturias

Several years ago, the Ponga council said it would offer couples who decided to move there and settle permanently, would receive a €3,000 welcome grant.

If they had a baby, they would receive another €3,000 bonus.

Olmeda de la Cuesta, Cuenca

To combat depopulation in one of Spain’s oldest villages, the council has put plots of land up for auction at extremely low prices. You can purchase a parcel of land up to 205 m² for €200 to around €1,300.

The only rule is you have to build a home or business within the next few years.

A Xesta, Pontevedra

In this rural village, you’ll find properties to rent at strikingly low prices – from €100 a month for short-term rentals, and between €300 and €600 per month as of early 2025.

Rubiá, Galicia

If you want to move to the heart of Galicia, you could be offered between €100 and €150 per month to go towards your living costs.

The village also offers housing options starting from as little as €50 a month.

Griegos, Aragón

With just 140 people calling this village tucked in amongst the mountains of the Sierra de Albarracín home, new families are offered three months of rent free.

After those first three months, rent is set at €225 per month. And there’s a discount—if you’ve got kids in school, you’ll get €50 off for each child of school age.

New residents are also helped with accessing employment opportunities.

Almadrones, Castilla-La Mancha

A private company Rebollo and Díaz will provide free housing, all your meals, and €1,100 to €1,600 a month to live in this village just an hour drive from Madrid.

You will work for the company and help grow the town’s population of 60.

In order to access these schemes, start by checking out the local council websites or contacting the ayuntamiento directly for the latest updates.

READ MORE: Bubble alert: Property prices in the Balearics shoot up another 15%

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.