7 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Jul, 2025 @ 13:29
··
1 min read

Spain’s housing market is breaking all records – but it isn’t even in the EU’s top three fastest growing

by
Housing Market

IN the first quarter of the year Spain has recorded the third highest increase in housing prices in the entire European Union, with an increase of 12.3%.

Only in Portugal and Croatia has this growth been surpassed, by 16.3% and 13.1% respectively, according to Eurostat.

Outside of the Eurozone, however, Bulgaria has seen the largest increase, by 15.1%. Only in Finland did house prices drop by 1.9%.

READ MORE: What role has the arrival of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs played in Spain’s housing crisis?

This increase in housing prices continues to particularly affect young people and groups with less access opportunities to the housing market.

Eurostat figures also showed that between 2010 and 2022 the annual growth rate of house prices in the Eurozone saw the highest rise, at 10.7%.

Since 2010, rents have increased in 26 EU countries, with the largest increases in Estonia, Lithuania, Hungary and Ireland. Only in Greece did rents decrease by 11% between 2010 and 2022.

Affordable housing continues to be a polemic issue across Europe.

READ MORE: Spain’s Airbnb crisis exposed: One in three homes in tourist hotspots now short-lets

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Zoë Dahse

A recent graduate from UCL (University College London), and a trainee reporter at The Olive Press. Fluent in English, German and Spanish, I am an aspiring foreign correspondent in Spain. Open to covering a variety of topics, please contact me at zoe@theolivepress.es with any leads or questions.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

17 traders caught red-handed selling fake goods at popular Costa Blanca market
Previous Story

17 traders caught red-handed selling fake goods at popular Costa Blanca market

Next Story

Five lesser-known Spanish retreats to escape the heat waves this summer

Latest from Lead

Go toTop