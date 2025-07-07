Spain’s housing market is breaking all records – but it isn’t even in the EU’s top three fastest growing

IN the first quarter of the year Spain has recorded the third highest increase in housing prices in the entire European Union, with an increase of 12.3%.

Only in Portugal and Croatia has this growth been surpassed, by 16.3% and 13.1% respectively, according to Eurostat.

Outside of the Eurozone, however, Bulgaria has seen the largest increase, by 15.1%. Only in Finland did house prices drop by 1.9%.

This increase in housing prices continues to particularly affect young people and groups with less access opportunities to the housing market.

Eurostat figures also showed that between 2010 and 2022 the annual growth rate of house prices in the Eurozone saw the highest rise, at 10.7%.

Since 2010, rents have increased in 26 EU countries, with the largest increases in Estonia, Lithuania, Hungary and Ireland. Only in Greece did rents decrease by 11% between 2010 and 2022.

Affordable housing continues to be a polemic issue across Europe.

