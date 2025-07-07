WATCH: Riots break out at asylum centre in Spain after 21-year-old Malian arrested for sexual assault

THERE were two nights of violent protests outside an asylum centre near Madrid over the weekend after reports emerged that a 21-year-old Malian migrant had allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman.

Around 500 demonstrators gathered near the Emergency Reception and Referral Centre (CAED) in Alcalá de Henares on Friday evening, with police identifying 57 participants in the disturbances.

The riots, which left a police officer injured and resulted in one arrest, were organised by far-right youth group Revuelta, according to reports.

The protests erupted despite authorities relocating the planned demonstration from outside the asylum centre to another location, citing security concerns following violence during a previous gathering last Wednesday.

READ MORE: Sneaky thief robs foreign tourists at motorway service areas in Spain

Outrage in Spain after the police brutally attacked a group protesters who had gathered near an asylum center in Alcalá de Henares to protest against the authorities bringing illegals migrants to the small community.



A woman was raped by one of the migrants on June 28th near the… pic.twitter.com/wvsFfM1WHJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 5, 2025

Government officials had warned of potential risks based on police intelligence reports.

However, protesters defied the ban and marched to the migrant centre, where they chanted slogans against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the two-party political system, and police.

The unrest stems from an alleged sexual assault that occurred on June 28 at around 7pm, when a 21-year-old woman was reportedly attacked whilst walking on a dirt path surrounding the Primo de Rivera barracks, which houses the emergency reception centre.

READ MORE: WATCH: World-famous Pamplona bull runs start in Spain

Police say the alleged attacker threw himself at the victim, beat her, and sexually assaulted her with penetration.

The woman managed to call for help from a passing man, who contacted police.

The suspected rapist has been arrested and remanded in custody without bail by the investigating judge at Alcalá de Henares Court Number 5.

READ MORE: Spain’s vital Costa del Sol – Ronda road is set to re-open sooner than expected – report

The case has highlighted growing tensions surrounding Spain’s asylum and migration policies, with far-right groups seizing on the incident to mobilise protests against the government’s immigration approach.

The Emergency Reception and Referral Centre in Alcalá de Henares provides temporary accommodation for asylum seekers and migrants whilst their cases are processed by Spanish authorities.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.