Five lesser-known Spanish retreats to escape the heat waves this summer

ESCAPING to the beach may be your first thought when it comes to cooling off this summer, but Spain also has inland towns where you can rest and relax under a soft breeze blowing through shaded valleys.

You don’t have to leave Spain to find a cool weather escape, just read on below and start planning your next weekend getaway.

Average summer temperatures in Isaba are around 16°C.

Isaba (Navarra)

The largest village in the Roncal Valley, Isaba has cobblestone streets, steep roofs, and is surrounded by dolmens, waterfalls, and crystal-clear rivers flowing down from the mountains.

Enjoy the fresh air and hike to peaks more than 2,000 meters high like Peña Ezcaurre, or a shorter walk to the Belabarze waterfall.

Puebla de Sanabria (Zamora)

This town is just a few kilometres away from Lake Sanabria, one of Spain’s most beautiful lakes. In the historic centre, you’ll find flower-filled balconies on stone houses, a Romanesque church and a nearby castle.

The average temperature in summer is around 20°C, with lows dropping to 10°C.

Cangas del Narcea (Asturias)

In this Asturias capital, you’ll find forest getaways, hikes to the Alto Narcea, and can cool-off in the nearby river.

Vineyards climb the mountain slopes, meaning you can eat, drink and be merry as you enjoy the historic town, strolling alongside the palaces and converted monastery.

Summer highs barely pass 23°C and lows are usually around 13°C, with an average temperature of just below 17°C.

Greeks is the perfect base for a hike in the Sierra de Albarracín.

Greeks (Teruel)

Griegos, sitting at 1,600 meters in the Sierra de Albarracín, is known as one of the coldest towns in Spain. Wild boar and fallow deer roam the mountain valley. There’s a butterfly museum, Celtic remains and a necropolis to add to your itinerary.

The average summer temperature is around 19°C, but at night it can often drop below 10°C, ensuring a restful night’s sleep.

Bellver de Cerdanya (Lleida)

Located in the heart of the Cadí-Moixeró Natural Park, of the Catalan Pyrenees, you will find an old town of Gothic churches, quiet squares, and an ancient defence tower.

Bellver is an excellent starting point for your outdoor hiking activities, surrounding by meadows and forests to explore by foot.

The average summer temperature is around 17°C.

