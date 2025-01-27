WATCH: Early morning ‘arson attack’ causes evacuations in Gibraltar housing estate

A SUSPECTED arson attack in Gibraltar has triggered a housing block to be evacuated early this morning, police have confirmed.

Multiple residents reported the blaze at George Don House in the Glacis Estate to authorities just before 7.30am today, prompting an immediate response from both the RGP and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire was successfully extinguished by 8am with no injuries reported.

The RGP are investigating a suspected arson following a fire at a home in the #GlacisEstate this morning.



The RGP Control Room received numerous calls regarding the fire just before 7.30am this morning.



More Info: https://t.co/nJlDvZNZE8@Official_GFRS #Gibraltar @RGPolice pic.twitter.com/MOvl8lN71r — Royal Gibraltar Police (@RGPolice) January 27, 2025

READ MORE: The UK mulls over joining tariff-free European trade zone in boost for Gibraltar

Residents were able to return to their homes by 8:20am after being temporarily evacuated.

Crime Scene Investigators from the RGP and a Fire Investigator from GFRS were dispatched to examine the scene as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected deliberate fire.

Police are appealing for witnesses and urge anyone with information to contact them on 200 72500 or through their online reporting system at www.police.gi/report-online.

The investigation continues.