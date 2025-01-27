27 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Jan, 2025 @ 09:39
·
1 min read

WATCH: Early morning ‘arson attack’ causes evacuations in Gibraltar housing estate

by

A SUSPECTED arson attack in Gibraltar has triggered a housing block to be evacuated early this morning, police have confirmed.

Multiple residents reported the blaze at George Don House in the Glacis Estate to authorities just before 7.30am today, prompting an immediate response from both the RGP and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire was successfully extinguished by 8am with no injuries reported. 

READ MORE: The UK mulls over joining tariff-free European trade zone in boost for Gibraltar

Residents were able to return to their homes by 8:20am after being temporarily evacuated.

Crime Scene Investigators from the RGP and a Fire Investigator from GFRS were dispatched to examine the scene as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected deliberate fire.

Police are appealing for witnesses and urge anyone with information to contact them on 200 72500 or through their online reporting system at www.police.gi/report-online.

The investigation continues.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lo Pagan with pool - € 229
Previous Story

2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lo Pagan with pool – € 229,000

UK chancellor Rachel Reeves says she's happy to look into joining new European tariff-free trade area
Next Story

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves: ‘We’re happy to look into joining new European tariff-free trade area’

Latest from Gibraltar

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

UK chancellor Rachel Reeves says she's happy to look into joining new European tariff-free trade area

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves: ‘We’re happy to look into joining new European tariff-free trade area’

UK chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that she is happy
2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lo Pagan with pool - € 229

2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lo Pagan with pool – € 229,000

Welcome to a cozy residential complex located in San Pedro