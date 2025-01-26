2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lo Pagan with pool – € 229,000

Welcome to a cozy residential complex located in San Pedro del Pinatar, near the beautiful beaches of the Mar Menor. This place is ideal for those seeking a quiet and relaxed lifestyle, enjoying the peace of the Spanish coast. With bungalows distributed over the ground and upper floors, each with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the development combines comfort with modern design. The ground floors feature private gardens, while the upper floors offer spacious solariums, providing options for all tastes. The complex stands out not only for its elegant homes but also for its excellent communal… See full property details

Bungalow

Lo Pagan, Murcia

2 beds 2 baths

€ 229,000