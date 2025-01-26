26 Jan, 2025
26 Jan, 2025 @ 12:00
Study reveals music could reduce spending by up to SEVEN MILLION euros in Spanish hospitals

by

MUSICAL performances could reduce hospital spending up to seven million euros, a new study has revealed.

It is estimated health facilities could save between two and seven million euros by providing music to patients.

Music releases stress and anxiety in intensive care patients, according to the study by Musicos por la Salud (Musicians for Health).

LULLABY: Music has been proven to help patients relax and sleep.
Photo: Musicos por la Salud

The charity analysed 118 pieces of research for their study, which investigated the psychological, health and economic impact of musical interventions. 

They found music also helps with sleep and relaxation, leading to shorter hospital stays and a reduction in costs of up to €17,000 per person. 

It is thought music helps due to the release of dopamine, serotonin and endorphins, essential for regulating pain and stress. 

Blood pressure, cortisol levels and heart rate are also thought to be decreased by music. 

This intervention not only helps patients but impacts staff by reducing stress, increasing job satisfaction and improving treatment quality.

Musicos por la Salud are now pushing for music to be included in standard hospital plans.

“Investing in music is investing in a more human, efficient, and sustainable health system,” they said.

