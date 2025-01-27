27 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Jan, 2025 @ 09:54
··
1 min read

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves: ‘We’re happy to look into joining new European tariff-free trade area’

by
UK chancellor Rachel Reeves says she's happy to look into joining new European tariff-free trade area

UK chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that she is happy for Britain to look at joining a new European tariff-free trade zone.

Reeves told broadcasters on Sunday that joining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention (PEM), would not break the Labour government’s policy about signing up to the EU customs union or single market.

Since the government came to power last July, it has made it clear that it wanted closer economic co-operation with the EU.

READ MORE:

REEVES IN HOUSE OF COMMONS, JAN 14(Cordon Press image)

The EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic has suggested that the UK could join the PEM, which allows for tariff-free trade of goods across Europe, as well as some parts of North African and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Last week Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds met with Sefcovic at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Reynolds said that Sefcovic’s comments were ‘incredibly positive’ and ‘helpful’.

He also suggested Britain joining the PEM could be acceptable as it ‘is not a customs union’.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Rachel Reeves said: ‘It was really interesting to see Maros Sefcovic this week suggest the UK might be welcome in that pan-European and Mediterranean customs framework”.

‘”We are absolutely happy to look at these different proposals because we know that the deal that the previous government secured is not working well enough.”

”It’s not working well enough for small businesses trying to export, it’s not working well enough for larger businesses either.”

“We’re grown-ups who admit that, whereas the previous government said there were no problems at all.”

“And where there are constructive ideas we are happy to look at those, as long as they’re consistent with the red lines we set out in our manifesto.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Early morning ‘arson attack’ causes evacuations in Gibraltar housing estate

Latest from Brexit

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

WATCH: Early morning ‘arson attack’ causes evacuations in Gibraltar housing estate

A SUSPECTED arson attack in Gibraltar has triggered a housing
2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lo Pagan with pool - € 229

2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lo Pagan with pool – € 229,000

Welcome to a cozy residential complex located in San Pedro