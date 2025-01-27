27 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Jan, 2025 @ 11:01
··
1 min read

Earthquake strikes in Spain’s Malaga yet again

by

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Malaga yesterday afternoon. 

The quake was felt in Rincon de la Victoria at 4:30pm, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN). 

It was registered 62 km deep in the sea to the south east of the town, though some locals felt the tremors. 

The earthquake is nothing new to the Axarquia area, which commonly experiences tremors of small magnitude. 

Last November, it was hit with three quakes in just three days in the towns of Benamargosa, Cutar and Iznate. 

However, none exceed three on the Ritcher scale.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

UK chancellor Rachel Reeves says she's happy to look into joining new European tariff-free trade area
Previous Story

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves: ‘We’re happy to look into joining new European tariff-free trade area’

Storm Eowyn brings warnings of strong winds and widespread rain for most of Spain
Next Story

Storm Eowyn brings warnings of strong winds and widespread rain for most of Spain

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Take it to the Max: Elevating welless with beachfront Reformer Pilates, rooftop CrossFit and Les Mills Classes

CELEBRATING its fifth anniversary, Max Fitness Gym, located atop the

WATCH: Costa del Sol on yellow alert as Storm Herminia brings gale-force winds and heavy rains

The Costa del Sol has been placed under a yellow