Earthquake strikes in Spain’s Malaga yet again

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Malaga yesterday afternoon.

The quake was felt in Rincon de la Victoria at 4:30pm, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

It was registered 62 km deep in the sea to the south east of the town, though some locals felt the tremors.

The earthquake is nothing new to the Axarquia area, which commonly experiences tremors of small magnitude.

Last November, it was hit with three quakes in just three days in the towns of Benamargosa, Cutar and Iznate.

However, none exceed three on the Ritcher scale.