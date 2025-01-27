Storm Eowyn brings warnings of strong winds and widespread rain for most of Spain

MOST of Spain is under a weather warning for strong gales and widespread rain, plus snow in mountain areas- all down to Storm Eowyn.

The most serious red warning is for poor sea conditions off Galicia, which also has a yellow warning for wind and snow.

An orange warning has been issued for Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, the Basque Country and the Valencian Community.

Yellow alerts are activated for the Balearic Islands, Castilla y Leon, Catalunya, Madrid , Extremadura, La Rioja and Ceuta.

Ruben del Campo from state forecaster Aemet said: “Eowyn produced hurricane-force gusts on Sunday of over 120 kilometres per hour in northern parts of Spain, especially in mountainous and coastal areas.”

“In the Picos de Europa, they exceeded 150 kilometres,” he added.

Maritime storms have been active off the Galician coast since Sunday and waves could reach 10 metres until early Tuesday.

In the Cantabrian Sea, they could reach eight metres.

Rain will reach most of the Iberian Peninsula on Monday, except in Mediterranean coastal areas.

From Tuesday, winds will calm down before a new storm arrives on Wednesday, which has yet to be named.

Forecasters say very strong cold northerly winds will appear with significant snowfalls in mountain areas, with the snow level falling to between 500 and 700 metres on Thursday.

The weather will stabilise come the the weekend with not too much rain.

Temperatures will rise but inland areas will experience overnight frosts.