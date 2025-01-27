Asian nationals ‘granted entry to Spain without correct visas’ after storms diverted Gibraltar-bound flight to Malaga

SPANISH sources have claimed Spain was forced to grant entry to passengers who did not have the correct visas to enter the EU after a flight from Gibraltar was diverted to Malaga.

Around 130 passengers – including several nationals from Asian countries who did not possess Schengen visas – arrived at passport control last Sunday aboard the British Airways plane from Heathrow.

Spanish border police made the controversial decision to permit them entry so they could travel to Gibraltar by bus during a day in which Malaga airport heaved with heavy air traffic.

Normally, Policia Nacional can grant the visas at the airport, but due to the heavy congestion and disruption brought about by Storm Herminia, it was decided to forego this procedure.

The incident has raised security concerns as there were no guarantees that all passengers actually entered Gibraltar, potentially allowing some to illegally remain within the EU’s Schengen zone.

It comes after a similar diversion last October saw British passengers on an easyJet flight from London Gatwick to Gibraltar told they could not leave the plane at Malaga.

The budget carrier said just two people did not have the right documents to enter Spain and were flown back to the UK and transferred onto another Gibraltar flight.

Bad weather had forced a detour to Malaga on Monday after the captain had to abandon a landing at Gibraltar.

On arrival at the Costa del Sol airport, the British travellers were informed that they could only disembark if they had a Spanish residency.

An easyJet spokesperson said at the time: “Due to thunderstorms in Gibraltar we can confirm a flight from London Gatwick to Gibraltar was required to divert to Malaga where onward ground transport to Gibraltar was arranged for customers.

“Two passengers onboard who did not have the required documentation to enter Spain returned to London and we transferred them on to the next available flight to Gibraltar.”