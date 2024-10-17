Brits ‘barred’ from entering Spain ‘because of Brexit’ after their easyJet flight was diverted from Gibraltar to Malaga

BRITISH passengers on an easyJet flight from London Gatwick to Gibraltar were allegedly told they could not leave the plane at Malaga ‘because of Brexit’.

The budget carrier said just two people did not have the right documents to enter Spain and were flown back to the UK and transferred onto another Gibraltar flight.

Bad weather forced a detour to Malaga on Monday after the captain had to abandon a landing at Gibraltar.

On arrival at the Costa del Sol airport, the travellers were apparently informed that they could only disembark if they had a Spanish residencia.

Following a long wait, the cabin crew announced that two groups would be formed.

Passenger, Jay Pederson, said: “Those with British passports were being kept onboard and flown back to Luton. It was like they were keeping us hostage.”

“Quite a lot of British people at the front did manage to get off despite being told they couldn’t.”

“When we got to passport control our passports were stamped and we were allowed through without any problems whatsoever,” he added.

There are of course no issues with British passport holders without a residencia entering Spain post-Brexit so long as they observe the 90-day stay rule.

Another traveller, Douglas Atkins, said: “The crew were young but doing as well as they could as they were clearly getting instructions from their HQ.”

“No one could understand why we weren’t allowed to get off and be taken by buses to Gibraltar.”

An easyJet spokesperson had a different take on what happened via a statement.

“Due to thunderstorms in Gibraltar we can confirm that flight EZY8793 from London Gatwick to Gibraltar was required to divert to Malaga where onward ground transport to Gibraltar was arranged for customers.”

“Two passengers onboard who did not have the required documentation to enter Spain returned to London and we transferred them on to the next available flight to Gibraltar.”

“The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and while this was outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”