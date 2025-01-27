27 Jan, 2025
27 Jan, 2025 @ 14:34
·
1 min read

Binge drinking and impromptu street parties targeted in clamp down on Malaga’s famous August feria

by
Feria de Agosto Malaga

MALAGA city hall is aiming to crack down on the extreme street boozing that often takes place each year during the famous August feria.

The week-long celebration blends daytime flamenco, music, and parades in the city centre with nighttime revelry across town in the Cortijo de Torres, featuring stalls, carnival rides, and dancing until dawn.

However, the festivities are also known for when malagueños really let their hair down, and often partaking in binge drinking that would make their British counterparts blush.

Because of this, the newly-announced changes will see a general ban on drinking outside licensed premises in both the historic centre and the Cortijo de Torres fairground area.

Malaga's feria
The feria, known for its flamenco and dancing, is also known for its heavy drinking. Image Ayuntamiento de Malaga

It could spell the end of the popular Spanish tradition of botellon, where revellers gather for impromptu street parties with their own drinks.

While the council has reserved the right to designate specific drinking zones, the new ordinance represents one of the biggest changes to Feria rules since 2018, bringing the week-long festival more in line with regulated events seen in other European cities.

Local businesses will also face tighter restrictions, with bars and food vendors prohibited from selling alcohol for outdoor consumption – a move that marks a significant departure from previous years’ practices.

In another significant change that could affect tourism, booth operators will be granted powers to refuse entry to visitors wearing beachwear, including swimming costumes and flip-flops, as well as those in sportswear such as training shoes and short shorts.

malaga feria e
Huge crowds turn up for the Malaga Feria

The traditional horse and carriage rides, a major tourist attraction, will now be restricted to operating between 12pm and 7.30pm, allowing for clean up to start by 8pm.

For businesses hoping to secure a booth at the Feria, applications must be submitted between February 1 and March 1. 

The new regulations require detailed planning, including staff listings, technical specifications, and clear descriptions of intended activities and target audiences.

The council’s draft ordinance, currently under public review, also emphasises noise control in the historic centre, with strict scheduling of performances to ensure residents can get some rest during the festivities.

These sweeping changes mark a significant shift away from the more relaxed, unregulated atmosphere that has characterised previous editions of Malaga’s flagship summer event.

