28 Jan, 2025
28 Jan, 2025 @ 12:45
1 min read

WATCH: Moment armed kidnappers are arrested in dramatic police chase after a man is snatched in Malaga seaside town

by

THIS is the moment Spanish Policia Nacional intercepted a car speeding down the motorway carrying a drug kidnap gang on the Costa del Sol.

Police had been tipped off after the kidnapped man’s ingenious snap of the car steering wheel logo which he managed to send to a friend along with his location.

It led to his dramatic rescue from the armed gangsters who were holding him at gunpoint over a €30,000 drug deal dispute.

The victim was bundled into the boot of a car in broad daylight on Sabinillas promenade last week, before being subjected to a terrifying 16-hour ordeal during which his captors filmed themselves pressing a pistol to his head.

The police close in on the vehicle carried the armed gangsters

But in a stroke of quick thinking that would ultimately save his life, the captive managed to secretly photograph the interior of one of the kidnappers’ vehicles and send the image – along with GPS coordinates – to his partner while being moved between locations.

Policia Nacional launched an urgent operation after receiving reports of the kidnapping on January 23. The victim had been snatched by a gang demanding information about an associate who had allegedly conned in a drug deal.

Officers managed to track down the vehicle from the photo of the steering wheel logo somewhere in Torre del Mar.

They set up a surveillance operation that revealed the presence of another car in the area, which matched one of the cars used in the Sabinillas kidnapping with a man in the driver’s seat.

Police moved in, leading to a dramatic pursuit along the A7 motorway towards Malaga.

The high-stakes operation culminated in the victim’s rescue – unharmed – and the arrest of four suspects, who now face charges of kidnapping, criminal organization membership, and illegal weapons possession.

The entire rescue operation took police less than 16 hours from receiving the initial report to freeing the victim.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

