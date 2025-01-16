Torremolinos party organiser arrested for advert that said ‘no f—-ts’

THE organiser of a party at a Torremolinos club who advertised an event that said ‘no’ to fights, drugs, caps, flip-flops as well as a homophobic reference to barring ‘f—-ts’ has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

He was detained after investigations and complaints filed for alleged hate crimes and insults.

Torremolinos City Council lodged a hate crime complaint, as had the Junta de Andalucia, which said it will take action against the club.

CONTROVERSIAL ADVERT

In addition to the police investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office in Malaga has opened corresponding investigative proceedings ahead of a referral to a court.

They are probing whether the club committed a crime by refusing to provide services to people on the basis of their sexual orientation, as per article 512 of the Penal Code.

Also whether people’s dignity had been insulted due to their sexual orientation on the basis that the advert for the party lumped in gay people with those who caused fights or who took drugs.

The Moroccan-owned Casa Fatima club was set to stage ‘Noche Superstar’ this Saturday-, the advert for which has generated controversy due to its exclusionary and offensive language.

The event has allegedly been moved to an undisclosed location Malaga City.

Torremolinos mayor Margarita del Cid received insults and threats after she criticised the club for a ‘homophobic’ policy banning gay men from entering.

Despite the mayor saying the town would ‘not stand’ for such behaviour, the club hit back, accusing her of defending ‘f—-ts, transexuals and sick people’.

They claimed they ‘don’t want sick or bad people in our club.’

Torremolinos council responded saying:“We are not going to tolerate these attitudes. Hate and homophobia has no place here.”